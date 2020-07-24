WINNIPEG --

One man and three children were taken to hospital Friday morning following a three-car crash in Winnipeg’s Robertson neighbourhood.

The collision took place just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street.

A silver pick-up truck was turned on its side, a black four-door car was smashed in the front, and a blue hatchback could be seen nearby.

Police said the kids were taken to hospital in stable condition.

All southbound, eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked, but have since reopened.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.