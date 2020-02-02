WINNIPEG -- A 52-year-old man from Peguis First Nation is dead after a possible hit-and-run, according to RCMP.

Fisher Branch RCMP say it responded to an accident on West Road, located about two kilometres north of Highway 17 in Peguis First Nation, around 6:05 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man on the road, likely to have been hit by a vehicle thatdrove off after it happened. The victim died on scene.

RCMP believe the victim was hit by a northbound vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact theFisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

Fisher Branch RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.