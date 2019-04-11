Featured
Man, 64, dead following crash near Richer
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:27PM CST
A 64-year-old man is dead following a collision on Wednesday, when officers say a car drove off the road and hit a number of trees near Richer, Man.
Around 4:10 p.m. RCMP in Steinbach, Man., received a report of a single-car collision on Provincial Road 302.
RCMP believe the car drove off the road, through a ditch and came to a stop after colliding with a bunch of trees. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mounties said alcohol and speed aren’t considered to be factors in the crash.
RCMP continue to investigate.