

CTV Winnipeg





A 64-year-old man is dead following a collision on Wednesday, when officers say a car drove off the road and hit a number of trees near Richer, Man.

Around 4:10 p.m. RCMP in Steinbach, Man., received a report of a single-car collision on Provincial Road 302.

RCMP believe the car drove off the road, through a ditch and came to a stop after colliding with a bunch of trees. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties said alcohol and speed aren’t considered to be factors in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.