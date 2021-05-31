WINNIPEG -- RCMP from Sprague, Man. are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who drowned in Moose Lake on Saturday.

According to a news release, at around 1:50 p.m. on May 29, police were notified that the man from the R.M. of La Broquerie had lost his balance and had fallen out of the boat he had been fishing from.

Police say the man had not been wearing a life jacket and was unable to get back into the boat.

A woman who was also in the boat travelled to a nearby cottage and called for help.

Sprague RCMP along with the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) and the RCMP Search and Rescue Team, attended to the lake and immediately began a search of the water and shoreline.

At approximately 11 p.m., with the assistance of HEART, the body of the 68-year-old man was recovered from the lake.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Moose Lake is southeast of Steinbach, near the Northwest Angle border with Minnesota.