Man accidentally shoots gun into neighbouring apartment suite: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

A 19-year-old is facing several charges after a gun was fired in an apartment building on Thursday in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

When they got to the scene, police determined that someone had shot a round into a neighbouring suite in the building. No one inside the neighbouring suite was hurt.

Officers searched the building and determined there were no imminent threat because the suspect had left the building.

Later, police were notified of a man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The major crimes unit began to investigate and executed a search warrant. During this search, officers seized a gun.

Police allege the suspect accidentally shot the gun, shooting himself in the process, and causing a round to be fired into the neighbouring suite.

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon contrary to an order, and careless use of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect is in the hospital where he is being treated for the accidental gunshot wound.