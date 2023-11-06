Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday

WINNIPEG -

A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court this morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, while Contois's remains were found last year at a separate landfill run by the city.

The remains of the unidentified woman have not been found.

Skibicki's lawyers are arguing their client should have a judge-alone trial.

The rest of the pretrial will be under a publication ban.

His trial is scheduled to begin in April.

(The Canadian Press)