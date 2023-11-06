WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday

    WINNIPEG -

    A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

    Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court this morning to take part in a pretrial that is scheduled for two weeks.

    Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

    Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, while Contois's remains were found last year at a separate landfill run by the city.

    The remains of the unidentified woman have not been found.

    Skibicki's lawyers are arguing their client should have a judge-alone trial.

    The rest of the pretrial will be under a publication ban.

    His trial is scheduled to begin in April.

    (The Canadian Press)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec retirees $55M richer after winning lottery jackpot

    Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News