A Winnipeg man has been charged after police were called to a report of a dog being assaulted.

It happened Saturday, when officers sent to the area of North Meadow Drive and Plessis Road said they spotted a man who fit a suspect description take off on foot. They caught up to him and took him into custody.

Police said people who were in the area stayed at the scene to tend to a Rottweiler that was hurt, and when more officers arrived on scene the dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital for treatment.

Police said investigators believe a man was searching for a dog, and once it was found, was seen dragging it by a choke chain and punching it. Witnesses called police.

Police allege the man spoke intimidating words to witnesses before coming back with a German Shepard that he “released from a leash in an attempt to further intimidate them.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and attempt obstruct justice. He is in custody.

Police said the Rottweiler, which was owned by an extended family member of the suspect, has recovered but is still in care. The German Shepard belonged to the suspect, police said, and has been turned over to the Animal Services Agency.