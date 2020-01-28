WINNIPEG -- A 40-year-old man from the Valley River First Nation, reported that he had been held against his will and assaulted numerous times at a home on Buchanon Avenue in Dauphin, Man., said RCMP.

The man reported the incident on Jan. 19, the morning after the alleged confinement.He also reported the four suspects who assaulted him stole his truck.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Mounties said they arrested four people, two were remanded into custody and two were released for a future court date.

Samuel Flatfoot, 21, and Kayla Nepinak, 19, both from Dauphin, are facing similar charges including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 32-year-old female, from Dauphin, as well as a 40-year-old female, from Valley River First Nation, are facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confinement, Robbery and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The charges against them have not been tested in court.