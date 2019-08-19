A suspect has been arrested and another is at large after a 30-year-old man alleges he was sexually assaulted in July at a house party on a Manitoba first nation, according to police.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was told about the incident on Aug. 12 by RCMP officers in Saskatchewan. A news release says the victim told the Mounties he was sexually assaulted by two males at a home on Waywayseecappo First Nation on July 6.

Raymond Longclaws, 28, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact police at 204-859-5071 or Crime Stoppers.