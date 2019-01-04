Featured
Man and woman found dead in OCN prompts homicide investigation
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 1:35PM CST
RCMP are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at a residence in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Man., Friday.
Police said they are not looking for any suspects.
The Mounties found the 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, who knew each other, after the deaths were reported at around 4:20 a.m.