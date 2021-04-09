WINNIPEG -- Man armed with knife chases person in Thompson store: RCMP

A man is facing a charge after he allegedly chased a person through a store in Thompson while armed with a knife.

RCMP were called to a local business on Mystery Lake Road around 2:30 p.m. after getting a call that a security guard had detained a man with a knife.

Mounties said once officers arrived, they were told by the staff and security guard that the man with the knife was chasing a person in the store.

RCMP said no one was injured and the knife was seized.

An 18-year-old man from Thompson is facing a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charge has not been proven in court, and the investigation is ongoing.