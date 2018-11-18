Featured
Man arrested after 20-year-old dies from alleged shooting injuries
The RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed in the RM of Gimli, Man.
Officers in Teulon, Man., responded to a call around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday reporting that a woman was shot while seated in a car on Provincial Road 231.
When RCMP went to the hospital they found out the woman, who is from Armstrong, Man., had life-threatening injuries which were consistent with having been shot. She later died.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.
RCMP said they aren’t looking for any other suspects and don’t believe this incident was domestic or gang-related.
The investigation continues.