

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed in the RM of Gimli, Man.

Officers in Teulon, Man., responded to a call around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday reporting that a woman was shot while seated in a car on Provincial Road 231.

When RCMP went to the hospital they found out the woman, who is from Armstrong, Man., had life-threatening injuries which were consistent with having been shot. She later died.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

RCMP said they aren’t looking for any other suspects and don’t believe this incident was domestic or gang-related.

The investigation continues.