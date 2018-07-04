

CTV Winnipeg





A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to thefts of both a bank and a car, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said that on June 21, a 2001 Chrysler Sebring was stolen from the 900 block of St. James Street. On June 30 the car was found abandoned.

On June 22 around 5 p.m., police said they went to a financial institution in the 1100 block of Rothesay Street in response to a hold alarm.

Staff said a male with a large knife came to the bank and demanded money, which was given to him, police said.

Officers allege that forensic evidence from both incidents link a male suspect to the crimes and said an arrest was made Tuesday.

The man has been charged with a slew of offences including robbery and possession of a weapon.