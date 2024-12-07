Man arrested after carrying concealed weapon on bus: WPS

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after he was seen carrying an air pistol while riding a bus Thursday.

According to police, officers received a report around 5:45 p.m. about a passenger with a firearm.

Police said the man got off the bus in the 500 block of Main Street, where he was arrested. He was found with an unloaded air pistol.

An investigation revealed another passenger was riding the bus with the suspect and believed the man had a firearm with him. The passenger told the operator, who then contacted police.

Police said the man didn’t threaten or point the air pistol at anyone, and no one was injured in the incident.

A 34-year-old man is facing charges of possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

He was released on an undertaking.