A 42-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police say debit and credit cards were stolen from elderly shoppers in three separate incidents.

Police said in each instance the victims were seen entering their debit or credit card pin while shopping at a store. Officers allege the shoppers were then followed out of the store and a distraction technique was used while their purses or wallets were taken, and then their credit and debit cards were used to either withdraw money or make fraudulent purchases.

On Tuesday the financial crimes unit arrested a man in connection with three incidents that took place between July 31 and Aug. 7.

Winnipeg’s Elvis Stoian has been charged with a number of offences, including fraud over $5000. He’s in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.