A Winnipeg man was arrested after he tried to rob a convenience store and then fled through a broken window on Wednesday, alleged the Winnipeg Police Service Thursday.

A news release said that around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to a convenience store in the 500 block of William Avenue to follow up on a report of a man trying to assault a store employee while armed with a knife.

Investigators believe the man went into the store with his face covered and brandished a makeshift knife at the employees. He tried to steal merchandise, but was stopped by employees and customers.

When the man attempted to leave, he was locked in the store. Police said he kicked at a cracked window, created a small hole, and climbed through the broken window, causing several wounds.

Police said the suspect was taking off as they arrived, then officers made an arrest in the 700 block of William Avenue. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery, mischief under $5,000/obstruct in enjoyment, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent.

He remains in custody.