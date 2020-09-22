WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man is facing a number of charges after a group of people were found locked and bear sprayed inside a shed in Norway House, Man., on Sunday.

Around 7:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home in Norway House. When they got to the scene, they heard screaming and calls for help, which led them to a shed.

Inside the shed, Mounties said, were a number of people who had been locked in and bear sprayed through a window.

Officers broke the shed’s door and freed three women, aged 24, 28, and 35, and a 49-year-old man. All four victims were given first aid at the scene.

Isaiah Cromarty, 21, from Norway House, has been charged with several offences including four counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of forcible confinement. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Cromarty is in custody.