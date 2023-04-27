Man arrested after jogger sexually assaulted in Charleswood area

A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with an attack on a jogger in Charleswood earlier this month.

Winnipeg police say a 23-year-old Winnipeg man was charged with sexual assault.

Officers say the accused was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in the Westdale neighbourhood and subsequently turned over to the sex crimes unit.

He was released on an undertaking as mandated by the criminal code.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 23.

Police says a woman was jogging alone at around 10:45 a.m. south of Charleswood Road near West Park Place. An unknown male approached her from behind and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

She screamed, and the suspect ran away through a nearby school parking lot, police say.

The woman was not physically injured.

She reported the incident to police, and the sex crimes unit took over the investigation.