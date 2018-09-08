

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a suspect led them on a chase through a mall.

Police said Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the 1400 block of Jack Blick Avenue for a report of a man armed with a weapon.

When police arrived on scene, they saw a man enter CF Polo Park mall and ran after him. He was arrested in the parking lot shortly after.

Police said he had a black handgun-style pellet gun and bolt-cutters on him.

Police believe he stole a pair of shoes from a nearby business before attending another business where he attempted to steal a locked bike. He then pointed the gun at a person who tried to confront him and ran away.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, and theft.