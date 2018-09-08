Featured
Man arrested after leading police on chase through mall
The suspect was found in the 200 block of Park Manor Blvd, police said Thursday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:20AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a suspect led them on a chase through a mall.
Police said Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the 1400 block of Jack Blick Avenue for a report of a man armed with a weapon.
When police arrived on scene, they saw a man enter CF Polo Park mall and ran after him. He was arrested in the parking lot shortly after.
Police said he had a black handgun-style pellet gun and bolt-cutters on him.
Police believe he stole a pair of shoes from a nearby business before attending another business where he attempted to steal a locked bike. He then pointed the gun at a person who tried to confront him and ran away.
A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, and theft.