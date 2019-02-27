

CTV Winnipeg





Grand Rapids RCMP made an arrest after a man stood in the middle of Highway 6 and allegedly threatened to shoot people.

On Saturday morning at 9 a.m., RCMP were called about 70 kilometres north of Grand Rapids, Man., where they discovered a reportedly erratic man.

Witnesses said they didn’t see a gun, but the man was becoming increasingly violent.

At one point, Mounties said, the accused was witnessed punching and banging his head against the window of a semi-trailer while threatening the driver.

A number of semi-trucks stopped and used their vehicles to block the highway while the RCMP were on their way.

Police asked the man to get off the highway, but say he was agitated and refused police commands.

He was apprehended without injury.

Sometime later, the RCMP found the a car linked to the man, and noticed footprints leading away from it towards the woods.

Police said they saw a woman leaving the woods and heading towards the car, and following a search, found methamphetamine.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a knife and illicit pills.

Raymond Vidler, 44, from Brandon was charged with mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a controlled substance.

The 42-year-old woman is also from Brandon and her charges are pending.