WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service arrested a man in connection with a serious sexual assault that happened on September 6.

According to police, on September 6, around 8:00 a.m., a woman was walking near Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street when she was approached by a man who struck up a conversation. Without warning, he forced her into a house where he attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman was able to escape, but the suspect caught up to her and pulled her into a breezeway next to a business where she was seriously sexually assaulted. The suspect ran away when a passerby arrived.

The woman was treated in hospital and released.

Winnipeg police officers were able to identify a suspect with the assistance of a business in the area.

On September 16, officers arrested Michael Curtis Thomas. The 27-year-old is charged with aggravated sexual assault, overcome resistance by attempting to choke and suffocating or strangling another person.

He was detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.