

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested one man after a string of robberies across the city, according to a news release.

Police said the first incident happened on April 29 at around 1:15 p.m. Officers said a man went to a store 300 block of Portage Avenue and stole a cellphone. When security tried to arrest him, the guard was kicked and head-butted before the suspect fled.

The news release said that around 3:35 p.m. the man returned to the store, stole another cellphone and left.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.

On Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m., the WPS was alerted by the break-in alarm at a business in the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue. When officers went to the business, they found evidence of a break-in and jewelry theft, according to police.

Two hours later in the 500 block of Ross Avenue officers arrested the shoplifting suspect with the outstanding warrant for his arrest. The news release said during the arrest he was found to be in position of around half a gram of methamphetamine.

According to police, during the investigation officers determined he was also responsible for the jewelry theft. Most of the stolen jewelry has been located.

Greg Joseph Dumas, 31, of Pukatawagan, Man., has been charged with break, enter and theft and possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for robbery, theft under $5,000 and assault. He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.