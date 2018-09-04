

CTV Winnipeg





One man has been arrested after a seven-hour incident in which he reportedly threw bricks at first responders off of a rooftop on Monday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers went to the 600 block of William Avenue around 8:40 a.m. where they attempted to speak with a man on a rooftop, who they describe as visibly agitated and behaving erratically. Police said they believe the man, who at times threw bricks at officers, had consumed methamphetamine beforehand.

Crisis Negotiators, Tactical Support Team Members and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the scene as the WPS said the man was not cooperating and they were concerned for his health.

Throughout the incident, officers said the man’s behavior continued as he threw bricks from a chimney at the first responders below. At one point he allegedly jumped onto a neighbouring rooftop and yelled and threw rocks at vehicles, apartment windows and emergency responders.

Six officers and three WFPS members narrowly missed being hit by bricks and rocks, two vehicles were damaged and three windows were broken.

Around 3:20 p.m., nearly seven hours after the incident began, the Tactical Support Team members were able to safely remove him from the rooftop. He was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Christopher Robert Baron, 40, has been charged with six counts of assaulting peace officers, 3 counts of assault with a weapon and six counts of mischief under.