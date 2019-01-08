

CTV Winnipeg





A man is in custody after a tussle with police Monday, accused of attempting to take the gun from an officer’s holster, said the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said on Monday around 5:40 p.m. they went to the 300 block of Union Avenue, following the report of intoxicated people causing trouble in the area, where they found two males arguing in the back lane.

A man who police described as agitated allegedly moved towards a patrol sergeant with clenched fists, prompting the officer to use his Taser.

Police said while they were trying to arrest the man, the suspect grabbed the grip of the officer’s gun and started to pull on it.

Eventually, with the help of other officers, he was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident, but the man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said because of the suspect’s level of intoxication and violent behavior he is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Jarvis Leander Kent, 30, has been charged with disarming a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.