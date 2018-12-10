

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service said it arrested and charged a 29-year old man after numerous veterinary hospitals were defrauded of more than five thousand dollars.

Police said four clinics on Pembina Highway and one each on Scurfield Way, St. Mary’s Road, Keenleyside Street and Henderson Highway were targeted by a man using a false name, who would bring in a dog for treatment and then avoid payment.

“We believe the individual would be handed the debit card machine, and would manipulate it,” said Const. Jay Murray.

“So if he was charged $228, he would back out into a menu and change it to 28 cents.”

Murray says the man also dodged payments in other ways.

“There were other situations where they claim to have left their wallet in their car or their credit card was declined, and they would not come back to pay,” Murray said.

Winnipeg police said the businesses incurred a total loss of $5,220 dollars from the instances.

“I think he took advantage of the generosity these hospitals afford, in that you don’t often pay until after treatment of an animal,” Murray said.

Police said the man had brought numerous dogs into the clinics. They believe the man was raising the dogs for sale.

Murray says police have spoken with people who purchased dogs from the man and assisted them in identifying him.

Police said they’ve arrested and charged Hazem Nafez Albaadi with eight counts of fraud under $5,000.

They said the man turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest.