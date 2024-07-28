WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.

    According to a news release, the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said a “suspicious” Chrysler 300 was on Garry Street, when the driver started revving the engine “obnoxiously.”

    When officers approached the car, it quickly drove off. Police said the driver was operating the vehicle erratically; running red lights, weaving through traffic, and hitting speeds around 90 km/h in the downtown core.

    Multiple police units, including the Tactical Support Team and the Canine Unit helped stop the vehicle near St. Michael Road and Pulberry Street.

    The driver was arrested and officers discovered he had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

    The investigation also revealed the same vehicle was involved in an erratic driving incident on Pembina Highway a day prior.

    Police have charged 49-year-old Jason Charles Reimer with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer, possession of a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.

    Reimer was detained in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News