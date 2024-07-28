Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said a “suspicious” Chrysler 300 was on Garry Street, when the driver started revving the engine “obnoxiously.”

When officers approached the car, it quickly drove off. Police said the driver was operating the vehicle erratically; running red lights, weaving through traffic, and hitting speeds around 90 km/h in the downtown core.

Multiple police units, including the Tactical Support Team and the Canine Unit helped stop the vehicle near St. Michael Road and Pulberry Street.

The driver was arrested and officers discovered he had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

The investigation also revealed the same vehicle was involved in an erratic driving incident on Pembina Highway a day prior.

Police have charged 49-year-old Jason Charles Reimer with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer, possession of a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.

Reimer was detained in custody.