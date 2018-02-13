A man has been arrested in connection with the motor vehicle collision that left an elderly man with serious injuries last Thursday.

At 12:40 p.m., an elderly man was struck by a semi-truck at Bishop Grandin Boulevard near the Pembina Highway underpass. He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division asked for the public’s help in locating witnesses of the incident. A witness has been identified and was interviewed by Traffic Investigators.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Drive Carelessly Cause Bodily Harm, Driver Fail to Exchange Particulars, and Driver Fail to Exchange Particulars to Injured Person.

This investigation will continue and the WPS is asking the public to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they have further information.