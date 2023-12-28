Man arrested, charged for bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
The first robbery happened on Dec. 27 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Grunthal. RCMP said a man entered the bank, threatened employees and demanded money, before fleeing the scene.
The second incident happened on Main Street in Steinbach. RCMP said officers responded quickly, but the suspect left before police arrived.
RCMP said Kendall Raike, 44, is charged with two counts of robbery in connection with the two incidents. Mounties said he was safely arrested in Steinbach.
