Man arrested, facing charges following Elmwood homicide

A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a fatal stabbing in the city’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Talbot Avenue and Watt Street at approximately 8 a.m.

An injured man was found and taken to hospital in unstable condition. He later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and he remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information that could assist investigators to contact the homicide unit.