Man arrested, facing charges following Elmwood homicide

    A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a fatal stabbing in the city’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Wednesday.

    Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Talbot Avenue and Watt Street at approximately 8 a.m.

    An injured man was found and taken to hospital in unstable condition. He later died from his injuries.

    The man has been identified as 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik.

    Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and he remains in custody.

    Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information that could assist investigators to contact the homicide unit.

