Man arrested for assaulting three people, including officer: RCMP

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after an incident on Wednesday in Thompson that involved three people being assaulted.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP received a report about a fight outside of a business on Mystery Lake Road.

Once officers got to the scene, witnesses told them that a man assaulted two of the business’ employees, one of whom was bleeding profusely.

Witnesses then pointed out the suspect, and he ran from the scene.

After a short chase, an officer caught the suspect and tried taking him into custody. However, police said, the suspect assaulted the officer by kicking him. Some bystanders came to try to help the Mountie, but the suspect was still combative. He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

According to RCMP, the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was yelling, swearing and causing a disturbance. Police note he also threatened an officer.

One of the assault victims, a 35-year-old man, was treated and released at the scene. Another victim, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries,

A 32-year-old man from Split Lake is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody.