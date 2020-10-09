WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break and enter, and sexual assault at a Winnipeg apartment.

The incident took place on Aug. 4 in the 300 block of Furby Street.

Winnipeg police said a woman was alone in her apartment when a man broke in through an unlocked fire escape door.

Officers said the woman was sexually assaulted, but was able to fight off the suspect and call for help once he fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital, treated, and released.

On Oct.7, police arrested Devon Andre McGillivary of Winnipeg and charged him with sexual assault, break enter and commit, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke. None of the charges have been proven in court.

McGillivary is in police custody.