Man arrested for breaking into 16 businesses
Winnipeg Police Service has charged a man in relation to a series of break-ins at stores, restaurants and other establishments over a three-month period.
According to police, 16 places were targeted, including one business that was hit twice, between Oct. 21, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.
Police said the suspect typically entered the business by forcing OPEN a door or damaging windows.
Police believe stolen vehicles were used in many of the incidents and said a significant amount of property was stolen during the spree.
WPS said the suspect was spotted and placed under arrest at an apartment on Young Street near Broadway Avenue on Friday at 1:17 a.m.
Kory Keiron Flamand, a 42-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and 17 counts of break enter and theft.
He was detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.
