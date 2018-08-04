

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 23-year-old man for car theft after leading them on a high speed police chase on Thursday, August 2.

Police originally located the stolen vehicle in the area of McGregor Street and Boyd Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

AIR1 began tracking the stolen vehicle as police attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off, leading police on a chase.

The driver crashed the vehicle into a guardrail at Hallet Street and Rover Avenue and ran into nearby bushes and trees trying to hide from police. He was then arrested.

Police believe the stolen vehicle was taken from a home in West St. Paul overnight on July 31.

Police have charged the man with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply condition recognizance by a judge.

He was detained in custody.