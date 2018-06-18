

CTV Winnipeg





One man has been charged with several offences related to drug trafficking and sexual exploitation, according to the RCMP.

A news release said on June 12 Opaskwayak Cree Nation and the Pas RCMP began to investigate a man they believed was trafficking methamphetamine.

After conducting a traffic stop on the suspect, police said they found methamphetamine and other items related to trafficking.

According to the RCMP, through further investigation it was discovered that the man was also involved in the sexual exploitation of multiple youths and was trying to obtain sexual services from them in exchange for drugs and alcohol.

Eric Leonard Richards, 64, who is from Athabasca, Alta., but was living in The Pas, was charged with:

- Three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person;

- Two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18;

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

- Failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody.