WINNIPEG -- A 36-year-old man is facing impaired driving-related offences following a collision near Libau, Man., on Sunday night, according to Selkirk RCMP.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 59 around 9:20 p.m. They said a pickup truck that was driving east on Road 32E went into the intersection and collided with an SUV driving south on Highway 59.

Officers said the driver of the pickup truck stopped briefly to check on the other driver, but then allegedly ran away on foot.

A 74-year-old man from the Rural Municpality of Alexander, Man., was driving the SUV and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties found the suspect in the passenger seat of a car by his house in the Rural Municipality of Brokenhead, Man.

The man was arrested and is facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, impaired operation of a conveyance (alcohol), and impaired operation of a conveyance (by alcohol) with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or exceed 80 mg%. He was also issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

RCMP officers are investigating.