A Winnipeg man was arrested by Winnipeg police for threatening another man with a knife near the Balmoral Station bus terminal across from the University of Winnipeg.

Police said the victim was waiting for his bus on August 2 at 11:45 p.m., when two men attempted to steal a tire from his bicycle locked up nearby. They left after failing.

When the victim when to check on his bike, he tried to ride away, but a different man confronted him, pulled out a knife and threatened him. Police said the victim tried to defend himself by swinging his bike lock at the suspect and ran onto a nearby bus.

The suspect followed him onto the bus, but the bus driver stepped in and called police. The suspect then ran away.

During the scuffle, the two original men returned and stole the victim’s bike.

Witnesses directed police towards a building in the 300 block of Balmoral Street where the suspect was seen running with a knife.

Police went into the building and heard two men in a suite talking about weapons and found the suspect hiding in a bathroom. Police seized a knife believed to be the one involved in the incident.

Police charged Joseph Peter Hunter, 19, with:

Robbery

Public Mischief

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x2)

He was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

Hunter was detained in custody.