WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers have arrested a man who they allege was pointing a gun at people and buildings in the city’s North End.

On March 6 at 5:25 p.m., officers went to the 1000 block of Main Street for reports of a suspect pointing a gun. Police noted that the suspect had also been in a dispute with a group of people at some point earlier.

When the Tactical Support Team got to the scene, they found the man at a bus shelter with several other people.

Police said the man got rid of the weapon, which was a .177 calibre CO2 pistol designed to look like a Makarov semi-automatic handgun replica.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and two counts of a possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.