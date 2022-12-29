Man arrested for throwing full beer bottle at Brandon police
A 50-year-old man has been arrested after he threw a full beer bottle at Brandon police officers.
The incident began on Tuesday at 8 p.m., when the Brandon Police Service responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance and destroying property at a home in the city. Police said others at the home requested that police intervene as they were unable to stop the man’s actions from escalating.
When officers got to the scene, they allege the suspect “acted aggressively” towards them and threw a full beer bottle. The police officers were not physically injured.
In order to arrest the man, police used a conducted energy weapon.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police said he would be released once sober to appear in court in February. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault of a peace officer.
