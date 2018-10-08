Featured
Man arrested for trafficking meth in West End
Police arrested a 43-year-old man with 10 grams of methamphetamine and a 6" knife. (File)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 1:57PM CST
A Vancouver man has been arrested with ten grams of methamphetamine worth $1,500 after a traffic stop by officers.
The Winnipeg Police Service noticed a vehicle driving suspiciously around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7. The driver made several illegal maneuvers on the road and officers eventually pulled him over in the 400 block of Beverley Street.
Police said a six inch knife and methamphetamine divided into various Ziploc bags were found inside the vehicle.
Colin Cruz Oosterom, 43, is charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He was detained in custody.