WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to the death of his brother’s killer.

The first homicide took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2019, following a shooting at a nightclub in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue. Officers found a dead man who has been identified as Jamshaid Wahabi, 23.

Then on Nov. 4, 2019, police responded to another shooting in the 100 block of Tim Sale Drive. Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead.

The homicide unit investigated, and cops say, Moulebou was responsible for the death of Wahabi, and Moulebou was killed in retaliation. Police note the homicides are a result of a feud between two gangs.

Officers have now made four arrests in connection to Moulebou’s death:

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, was arrested on Jan. 22; Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, 23, was arrested on Feb. 28; and Manuchehr Haroon, 23, was arrested on March 2. They have all been charged with first-degree murder.

On March 27, police arrested Javaid Wahabi, 23. He has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Winnipeg police confirmed that Javaid is the brother of Jamshaid.

All four men are in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.