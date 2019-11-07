WINNIPEG -- Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to six different break-ins and thefts.

Police said around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 4, they received reports of a break-in in the 200 block of Smithfield Avenue.

Officers, with the help of a K-9 unit and Air1, were able to identify and locate a suspect in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and identified as a suspect in several other break-ins:

October 6, 2019 - Break and Enter to a residence in the 200 block of McAdam Avenue. Electronics and personal items were stolen, including a bank card. The suspect was identified, and a warrant was issued.

October 6, 2019 - The stolen bank card was used at a convenience store in the 200 block of Salter Street

November 4, 2019 - Break and Enter to a garage in the 200 block of St Anthony Avenue.

November 4, 2019 - Attempt Break and Enter to a garage in the 200 block of St. Anthony Avenue. An outdoor surveillance camera smashed.

November 4, 2019 - Break and Enter to a residence in the 200 block of McAdam Avenue.

November 4, 2019 - Break and Enter to a residence in the 200 block of Smithfield Avenue. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Emmanuel Spence, 19, of Grand Rapids, Man., has been charged with two counts of break, enter and theft, two counts of break and enter with intent, fraud under $5000, and mischief under $5000.

At the time of his arrest, police also executed a warrant for break, enter and theft and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.