Man arrested in connection to violent home invasion: Manitoba RCMP

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in a Manitoba community on Tuesday.

The investigation began just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday when RCMP were notified of a home invasion on 2nd Street NW in Erickson.

When officers got to the home, they found a 30-year-old woman with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Winnipeg. As of Wednesday, she remained in Winnipeg in stable condition.

The suspect, who was not known to the victim, fled the scene before police arrived.

RCMP investigated and arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday. He was taken into custody.

Police said they will provide more information as soon as possible.