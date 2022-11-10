Man arrested in connection with sexual assault at rapid transit corridor

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault at a Winnipeg Rapid Transit corridor.

The incident took place on Nov. 5 at the rapid transit way near the corner of Chancellor Drive and Pembina Highway.

Police allege a man confronted a woman in her 20s and threatened her at knifepoint. Officers said the woman was attacked and sexually assaulted.

The suspect ran away with the victim’s property after he was scared off by an arriving transit bus.

The Winnipeg Police’s Sex Crimes Unit investigated and identified a suspect, who was already being searched for by the Major Crimes Unit for two unrelated serious assaults at a bus stop.

On Nov. 8, the North District Community Support unit arrest the suspect, who is an 18-year-old man, at a home in the 100 block of Foxberry Bay.

The suspect was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit and processed on the strength of his outstanding warrants.

The Sex Crimes Unit charged the suspect with a number of offences including sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He was taken into custody.