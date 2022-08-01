Man assaulted on Winnipeg Transit bus: Police

Winnipeg Police are searching for two suspects after a man was assaulted on a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday.

It happened round 3:30 p.m. near the corner of McLeod Avenue and Roch Street in North Kildonan. Police had received reports of an assault in the front seating area of the bus.

Investigators say a 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries for which he did not require medical attention. Two suspects were involved, they have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.