WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Man assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined at Tuxedo home: WPS

A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

Four people are facing charges after police say a man was assaulted at a home in Tuxedo and taken to a North End store, where he was forced to withdraw cash for waiting suspects.

Winnipeg police say they were initially called on Nov. 12 at around 7 a.m. to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue.

Once on scene, a 50-year-old male victim told officers he was robbed of his property and his vehicle by four people.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and learned the man arranged to meet a female suspect at a home in the 100 block of Tuxedo Avenue. Once she was there, the man was threatened, forcibly confined, and assaulted by two awaiting men, while a third man and the woman robbed him of personal property and drove away in his vehicle.

The victim was then taken to a store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue where police say he was coerced into making a purchase with cashback for the suspect.

The man was then released in the 100 block of Salter Street.

On Sunday, police carried out a search warrant at a home where all four suspects were arrested without incident.

Police say the victim and the suspects did not previously know each other.

One woman and three men face a slew of charges, including robbery and forcible confinement.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What three storms impacting the country have in common

A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News