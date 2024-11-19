Man assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined at Tuxedo home: WPS

Four people are facing charges after police say a man was assaulted at a home in Tuxedo and taken to a North End store, where he was forced to withdraw cash for waiting suspects.

Winnipeg police say they were initially called on Nov. 12 at around 7 a.m. to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue.

Once on scene, a 50-year-old male victim told officers he was robbed of his property and his vehicle by four people.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and learned the man arranged to meet a female suspect at a home in the 100 block of Tuxedo Avenue. Once she was there, the man was threatened, forcibly confined, and assaulted by two awaiting men, while a third man and the woman robbed him of personal property and drove away in his vehicle.

The victim was then taken to a store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue where police say he was coerced into making a purchase with cashback for the suspect.

The man was then released in the 100 block of Salter Street.

On Sunday, police carried out a search warrant at a home where all four suspects were arrested without incident.

Police say the victim and the suspects did not previously know each other.

One woman and three men face a slew of charges, including robbery and forcible confinement.