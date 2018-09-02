

CTV Winnipeg





A man in his 30’s is in critical condition after being assaulted in the North End.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the attack happened in the area of Redwood Avenue and Charles Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries nearby.

He remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.