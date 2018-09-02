Featured
Man assaulted, seriously injured in North End attack
Police are looking for any information regarding an aggravated assault in the North End. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 11:01AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, September 2, 2018 11:18AM CST
A man in his 30’s is in critical condition after being assaulted in the North End.
The Winnipeg Police Service said the attack happened in the area of Redwood Avenue and Charles Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries nearby.
He remains in hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.