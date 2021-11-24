Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg police officers were called to the 600 block of Main Street where they found a man in his fifties who was bleeding and unconscious. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, though his condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police said another person walked up to the man and allegedly stole his walking cane and began assaulting him with it before running away.

Police said they do not believe the two people knew each other.

While officers were on the scene, police said bystanders pointed out the person who had attacked the man.

Officers arrested John Peter Harper, 31, who was taken into custody and charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police have detained him in custody.