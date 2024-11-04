WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man bear sprayed, run over by vehicle during car jacking at Winnipeg intersection

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.

    Police said they were called to the incident at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue just after 2 a.m.

    Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from the effects of bear spray.

    Police say their investigation found the man was waiting for a friend near the intersection when his driver’s side door was suddenly opened.

    He was hit with bear spray and pulled from his vehicle along with his dog.

    A suspect drove off with his vehicle, running over the victim in the process, police say.

    He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and medically cleared.

    The stolen vehicle was recovered by police unoccupied in the 400 block of Edmonton Street.

    The victim was unable to provide a description of any suspects because of the sudden nature of the attack. However, police say a witness who saw the carjacking described the suspect as a man who is five-foot-eight.

    The major crimes unit is investigating, and is working to update the description of any suspects.

    No arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News