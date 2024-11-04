Man bear sprayed, run over by vehicle during car jacking at Winnipeg intersection

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the incident at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from the effects of bear spray.

Police say their investigation found the man was waiting for a friend near the intersection when his driver’s side door was suddenly opened.

He was hit with bear spray and pulled from his vehicle along with his dog.

A suspect drove off with his vehicle, running over the victim in the process, police say.

He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and medically cleared.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police unoccupied in the 400 block of Edmonton Street.

The victim was unable to provide a description of any suspects because of the sudden nature of the attack. However, police say a witness who saw the carjacking described the suspect as a man who is five-foot-eight.

The major crimes unit is investigating, and is working to update the description of any suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.