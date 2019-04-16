

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with two separate robberies of the same Liquor Mart.

The arrest was made after the police Air1 helicopter tracked down a suspect following a robbery Monday at a Liquor Mart in the 1600 of Main Street.

Police responded to the incident at around 9:35 p.m. and said a man believed to be high on meth came into the store while armed with a large flashlight.

Police allege he stole several bottles of liquor and threatened to harm an employee before taking off.

Air1 located a suspect near the corner of Aikin Street and Rupertsland Avenue, and police said he went through several yards and tried to hide items before being taken into custody.

Officers found his clothing and a bag with the stolen liquor and a flashlight in it.

Winnipeg resident Bernard Wailunga, 25, has been charged with two counts of robbery and other offences. Police believe he was also responsible for a robbery at the same Liquor Mart on April 8.

Wailunga is in custody.