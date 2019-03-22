

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 26-year-old man they allege had consumed methamphetamine before starting a fire inside a vehicle.

Police say emergency services personnel responded to reports of a man setting items on fire inside of a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. on March 20.

The caller reported that the suspect took off his clothes, added them to the fire and stayed in the vehicle while it filled with smoke.

Police say several people in the area tried to convince the man to get out of the vehicle before police arrived. Once police got to the scene the vehicle’s front passenger seat was fully engulfed in flames and the suspect was still in the vehicle.

Police say they pulled the man from the vehicle and quickly put out the fire.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. He has been released from police custody on a promise to appear in court.